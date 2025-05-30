It's pool party season! Celebrate the start of summer with Ward 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the temperatures rise across Arizona, the City of Tucson Ward 3 invites the community to celebrate summer with pool parties at any of the three pool in their ward.

It's called the "Poolozas" and will offer everything from free food and family family-friendly fun.

The Poolozas are at the following three pools:



Amphi Pool on Saturday, May 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Jacobs Pool on Friday, June 6 from 4-7 p.m.

Thompson Pool on Wednesday, June 18 from 4-7 p.m.

The pools across the City of Tucson will open for summer hours on June 1 with a whole slate of aquatic programs. For a list of the pool locations and hours, click here. The city's splash pads opened on April 1 from 8 a.m. to sunset through October 31.

Pima County pools opened on May 24 except Ajo Pool, which was closed from May 27-29 because of lack of lifeguards. For a list of the pool hours and locations, click here.