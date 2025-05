DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend, the Douglas Days event is returning to the City of Douglas for the 10th year.

The event celebrates the city's history and the veterans living in the community. The fun kicks off Friday evening with live music at Raul Castro Park on 10th Street.

The free event will continue Saturday with more live music, food, and activities for all ages.

Details will be published on the City of Douglas website.