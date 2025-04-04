BLAST FROM THE PAST: Vintage baseball tournament returns to Bisbee

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — People can take a trip back in time this weekend with the Friends of Warren Ballpark. The group is hosting its 14th Copper City Classic Vintage Baseball tournament.

The tournament features teams from Arizona, California and Colorado, all who play baseball like it was played in the early 1900s. The teams will wear era-appropriate uniforms and play by the rules of the sport back then.

“Vintage baseball is fun to watch. It's showmanship, it's living history, and it's also legitimate sport, because unlike civil war re-enactments, there is no predetermined outcome," said a member of the Friends of Warren Ballpark, Mike Anderson. "And vintage baseball, it's real games played by real athletes."

The tournament serves as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Warren Ballpark. It's a nonprofit that helps maintain the historic ballpark and works with Bisbee Unified School District to preserve Warren Ballpark— a space their baseball and football teams use.

Anderson says the tournament is a great way to show how baseball was played, when the ballpark was built in 1909.

The games will be on Saturday and Sunday at Warren Ballpark in Bisbee, 99 Arizona St. Tickets can be purchased from the Friends of Warren Ballpark.

