Lay's goes Lux with $1,800 Balenciaga Purse

Part of Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection
Posted at 9:28 AM, Oct 20, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN/CNN) — High fashion brand Balenciaga is debuting a purse in collaboration with Frito-Lay, highlighting the Lay's chip brand.

At $1,800, this bad will definitely "chip away" at a buyer's pocket book.

Balenciaga recently debuted the chip bag at fashion week in Paris as part of its Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch is calling it a fashion stunt.

"And that bag is gonna go for $1,800, but it will be made out of calfskin leather and have a zipper," he told CNN.

