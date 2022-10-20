Lay's goes Lux with $1,800 Balenciaga Purse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN/CNN) — High fashion brand Balenciaga is debuting a purse in collaboration with Frito-Lay, highlighting the Lay's chip brand.

At $1,800, this bad will definitely "chip away" at a buyer's pocket book.

Balenciaga recently debuted the chip bag at fashion week in Paris as part of its Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch is calling it a fashion stunt.

"And that bag is gonna go for $1,800, but it will be made out of calfskin leather and have a zipper," he told CNN.