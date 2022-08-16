'Kakegurui Twin' gambles with safe, fun prequel to the fan-favorite anime

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Describing an anime as weird is like describing the sky as blue: you shouldn't have to.

"Kakegurui" has the kind of plot you can only get in this medium — a high school where social standing is entirely based on your ability to gamble. Rich kids use their parents yen to duke it out, with those who go bankrupt or unable to pay back the house becoming a "house pet," collared and owned in a situation best described as kinky.

In fact, this whole series, which became famous for the psychotic faces of the characters when embracing their outlandish predicaments, is a barrage of bizarre.

Following a second season of the main series that was not only unnecessary but completely out of hand, "Kakegurui Twin", a spin-off focusing on secondary character and fan-favorite Mary Saotome, mildly grounds the series again.

Rather than gambling in rotating death towers, "Kakegurui Twin" has our heroine playing dice, cards and a high-stakes game of treasure hunt. All because Mary, a new student and low in the social hierarchy, opens her own gambling den (the equivalent to an after-school club), and faces the ire of the student council.

Mary Saotome is a great character, cunning, fallible, but ultimately a lot of fun to get to know. Even in the main series, she was the one I identified most with and I'd be lying if I said I didn't enjoy this series just because I got more time to see her grow.

Tsuzura and Yukimi, new characters for this series who are Mary's best friends, are entirely forgettable, meaning Mary carries most of the weight of the series on her back.

I appreciate that "Kakegurui Twin" is more restrained. However, I also found it to be safe because of that. The story is basically the same as the original, but without the interesting characters (minus those we already know) and while the games are fun, I couldn't invest in their outcome.

That said, this is a gorgeous series.

The animation is some of the best a Netflix anime has had of late. Following a second season dip in quality in that regard as well, it's nice to see more money and time being put into a show that is generally known for its unique animation.

The music and voice acting are also above and beyond, with the English voice cast getting into their roles and seeming to have a lot of fun with it.

With just six episodes so far, "Kakeguri Twin" is an easy, quick watch offering the best aspects of the series, even if it never reaches the heights of the first season.

I'm looking forward to seeing Mary's story play out further, but I can't say whether "Twin" will bring in any new fans or even make much of a splash with current ones.

It's fun but forgettable, and doesn't take enough gambles to really shine.

Rating: 2.5/4