Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making three stops in Arizona over the next few weeks!
According to event officials, the truck will have “edible goodies and limited-edition merch,” including:
- Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
- Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt
- Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
- Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos (18oz and 32oz)
- Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets
- Madeleine Cookie Set
Keep this in mind: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit and debit card payments – cash will not be accepted.
HERE’S WHERE TO GO
SanTan Village in Gilbert
- When: Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: 2218 E. Williams Field Rd., Suite 235
La Encantada in Tucson
- When: Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: 2905 E. Skyline Drive [in Restaurant Circle]
Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale
- When: Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center [near AMC Theater]
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter