Cowboy Christmas at Mescal Movie Set Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 - 26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Mescal Movie Set is celebrating Cowboy Christmas on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 - 26 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Entry tickets are $10 per car. Neither reservations, nor advanced ticket purchases are needed.
Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the same areas where Clint Eastwood, Sam Elliott, Tom Selleck, Val Kilmer, Sharon Stone and many more filmed classic westerns, all supporting small businesses.
Event planners say over 40 local craft and multiple food vendors will attend.
Hatmaker to the stars Double H Hat Company is also making an appearance.
