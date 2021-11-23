Country Thunder 2022 headliners include Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton and Florida Georgia Line

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line and Riley Green will headline the 2022 Country Thunder music festival.

The event will go from April 19-21 at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence.

“It has always been customary for us to begin our festival run in Arizona,” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer, in a statement. “It’s the perfect place to start on a high note - the weather is perfect, the fans are stoked and it really sets the stage for another exciting year of music festivals. “It felt amazing to be together again in October, but we knew that we had to deliver again in 2022. This is the line-up that our Arizona fans have asked for, and we’re thrilled to give it to them!”

Every once in a while an artist comes along who transcends the country music genre and, in fact, changes the entire game. Morgan Wallen is that artist right now, for the immediate future, and well beyond.

