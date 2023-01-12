Caught on camera: Car-shop mishap

BRAZIL (CNN) — A funny mishap at a car shop in Brazil is going viral after it was caught on camera and posted to social media.

The video shows a man placing a big, heavy lockbar up without much to support it. As he turns away, the bar falls right on an older man's foot.

According to CNN, it's the man's father-in-law who's sitting in the chair.

After checking to make sure he's okay, the man tries putting the lockbar up in a similar spot again.

This time, as he turns away a second time, it falls hitting his father-in-law right on his head!

Fortunately, CNN says the older man is doing just fine. He only had a few bruises from the injuries.

