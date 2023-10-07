Arizona's most popular Halloween candy for 2023 is Hershey Kisses, data shows

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Halloween approaching, Candystore.com ran data through the National Retail Federation to figure which candies are most popular across the country and in each state.

According to its findings, Arizona's are preferring these:



Hershey Kisses - 802,972 pounds sold Hot Tamales - 793,426 pounds sold Snickers - 732,572 pounds sold

Source: CandyStore.com.

Reese's Cups took the number one spot across the country.

The chocolate and peanut butter confection was also the favorite in Kentucky, Florida, and New Hampshire.

M&M's and Hot tamales earned spots two and three.

Candy Corn made a surprising comeback in the top ten and it's Utah's favorite.

The National Retail Federation says Halloween candy spending is expected to reach $3.6 billion this year.