Arizona's most popular Halloween candy for 2023 is Hershey Kisses, data shows

2nd is Hot Tamales, Snickers are 3rd
Mark Lennihan/AP
Hershey's Kisses are displayed, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in New York. Hershey expects to cut its global workforce by about 15 percent, with the reductions coming mostly from hourly employees outside the United States. The Pennsylvania company also trimmed its forecast for long-term sales growth to between 2 percent and 4 percent, down from the previous 3 percent to 5 percent. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Posted at 3:50 PM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 18:50:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Halloween approaching, Candystore.com ran data through the National Retail Federation to figure which candies are most popular across the country and in each state.

According to its findings, Arizona's are preferring these:

  1. Hershey Kisses - 802,972 pounds sold
  2. Hot Tamales - 793,426 pounds sold
  3. Snickers - 732,572 pounds sold

Source: CandyStore.com.

Reese's Cups took the number one spot across the country.

The chocolate and peanut butter confection was also the favorite in Kentucky, Florida, and New Hampshire.

M&M's and Hot tamales earned spots two and three.

Candy Corn made a surprising comeback in the top ten and it's Utah's favorite.

The National Retail Federation says Halloween candy spending is expected to reach $3.6 billion this year.

