Documentary profiling Lute Olson to debut in Tucson Friday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — “On a national level we hope to make sure that he gets that recognition that he deserves,” said Director Brett Rapkin.

The beloved Hall-of-Fame coach transformed the University of Arizona basketball program into one of the 10 most successful programs in the sport. Olson led the Wildcats to the 1997 NCAA national title, four Final Fours, 11 conference titles and 23 straight NCAA Tournament appearances. He coached the team from 1983 to 2008.

Ryan Hansen was on his staff during that legendary year and shares that the impact Olson had was not just on Arizona basketball.

“Coach O put Tucson on the map nationally not just college basketball but just in general terms people knew about Tucson because of Lute Olson– his stature, how he was, how he carried himself," Ryan Hansen, one of Olson's former colleagues.

Emmy award-winning Director Brett Rapkin and his team have been working on the documentary since Olson's passing in 2020.

“I am really proud of the story we told and the teams and players that we were able to include," said Rapkin.

Steve Kerr, Mike Bibby, Jason Terry, Kenny Lofton, Andre Iguodala, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye are some NBA stars who are interviewed in the documentary. Terry also served as an executive producer.

For family, friends, and fans honoring and remembering Olson through the film will allow for his legacy to live on for generations to come.

“It’s for that next generation of folks to really appreciate all that he has meant not only to the University of Arizona but Tucson in general," said Hansen.

For Rapkin, this film could not have premiered at a more perfect time.

“What a great way to kick off Arizona’s basketball season.”

Doors open at Centennial Hall at 5:30 p.m., general admission tickets start at $30. To buy them, click here.

Brett Rapkin, Executive Producer, Director, LUTE

Jason Terry, Executive Producer, LUTE, former NBA Player, current assistant coach for Utah Jazz

TJ Tegan, Co-Director and Editor, LUTE

John Miller, Co-Producer, LUTE