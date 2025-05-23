On the prowl for pretzels at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We could debate for an hour what the best part is at Reid Park Zoo, from the elephants to the giraffes... They've got two brand new otters.

You might think all are equally amazing but you'd be wrong. One spectacle stands above the rest.

Today, I discover the true reason for the rush to pay a visit, especially around meal time.

Walking around Reid Park Zoo would make anybody work up an appetite.

Especially when the main attractions that live on the wild side seem to constantly be snacking.

"They're soft and salty and delicious. They're part of our zoo routine," one mom pushing a stroller told me.

Reyna Valenzuela told me the same thing.

"They're so delicious. I try to get one almost every time I come here with my daughter."

Turns out some concession item at the zoo is popular enough to create a buzz; big enough that every person I asked was placing an order around the park.

"People come to the zoo for our pretzels. They're hard to find," Tammy Klipfel told me. She should know. She's the Zoo's Catering Director.

Pretzels.

Ben's Pretzels to be exact.

Soft, buttery, golden brown…

So besides the mouthwateringly obvious, what makes Ben's any better than the rest?

"It's a meal. It brings people together. It's everything from kids to adults. Who doesn't like a pretzel?"

Kristen Tremmel with Craft Culinary Concepts asks a great question. Apparently the answer is no one.

"Their kind of mission and vision is to bring love through pretzels and food,"

"I can say hands down it's the taste. You will never taste a better giant pretzel than one of ours that's handmade and homemade."

Handmade by Tammy Klipfel - the Zoo's Catering Director - and against their better judgement, me… "Pretzel Dan", according to my new apron.

"Pretzels up… Pretzels up!

I can see why they might need some help in the kitchen, though. Any given week they'll bake up close to 2,000 of these twisted beauties. They come in pepperoni, jalapeño, bite sized but for my pretzel practice we stick to the basics.

"So what are we doing? We are going to cut the dough..."

"Ok, 8 or 9 oz looks like that… probably pretty close"

Each one is carefully cut and weighed and hand-rolled out like so many play-doh snakes of my youth. A final twist before the soda water bath in preparation for the all important coarse coating of salt.

And now… back to the crowds of hungry fans.

"He gets a pretzel every time"

"It's a filler. It's a filler. It can just be your whole meal for the zoo… 10 out of 10," Reyna Valenzuela said.

There were too many cooks in the kitchen so I pivoted to pretzel consumer to see what all the fuss is about.

"mmmm…. Yeah… mmm"

"The pretzel's good but the cheese takes it to the next level."

So when grass, branches or that bloody fish n' gutsicle won't do, remember...

"It's pretzel time. It's pretzel time!"

Ben's Pretzels