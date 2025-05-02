Free Comic Book Day shows superhero success at Eastside shop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Have you heard the term "superhero fatigue" suggesting that we're all done with movie after movie and streaming series starring superhuman characters?

It may be a widespread take in pop-culture, but you wouldn't know by looking around Tucson ahead of Free Comic Book Day.

If I told you to stop by Space Monkey, you'd be justified not knowing what in the world lies within these walls

but owner Tony Wolff knows.

So what's with that name?

"Kind of a joke with my daughter,"

The funny name is just a way to get would be customers through the door and they show up every week, after week.

"You have your Superman, Batman... I kind of gravitated more toward the nerd like Spider-Man," Jeremy Ortiz told me.

"It's just kind of splintered off into different other DC comic books, Marvel comic books," said regular Frank Zepeda.

Tony started space monkey comic books a few years ago and being a nerd himself he loves Spider-Man.

And that means he also knows that "with great power comes great responsibility."

His responsibilities to his customers means more than the bottom line.

"A lot of customer I consider friends," Tony said.

But all you have to do is look at the expansion to know business is booming.

Last November, Tony took over the neighboring space off 22nd St. and Prudence doubling his footprint to add more of everything.

"Seeing like how far he's come within a year or two years, It's just pretty cool," Frank told me.

"It feels like more, more real in a way."

Jorge Sesteaga told me digital media is good enough for some but the tangible turning of the page is what keeps him coming in weekly for his fix.

"That's what I love so much about it that you can just immerse yourself in that world and feel llike you're part of it," Jorge told me.

The same goes for Frank and Jeremy and honestly all of the regulars who Tony knows by name.

No secret identities or alter egos here. All are welcome to disappear into a world of make believe, one colorful panel and dramatic title at a time.

"Every time someone asks oh you're into comics, I always recommend Space Monkey," Jeremy Ortiz said.

"They, like, start reading one thing and get hooked on something else... (and you're thrilled to feed that addiction?) There's definitely worse things people can be spending money on," Tony laughed.

Space Monkey Comics

7431 E 22nd St.

Tucson, AZ

85710

www.spacemonkeycomicsaz.com