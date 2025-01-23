Woman arrested after running over rideshare driver multiple times in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a woman was arrested after running over a rideshare driver and killing him Tuesday evening.

Officials say it happened just after 5 p.m. near 40th Street and Baseline Road.

According to police, a vehicle was found stopped next to a canal and a man was found on the ground near the vehicle with "obvious signs of trauma."

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Police say 31-year-old Jordan Spalding was found in the driver's seat. The man, identified as 74-year-old Samuel Webster, was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, Webster was a rideshare driver who gave Spalding a ride, and "during the transport, an altercation between the two occurred."

Witnesses told police the vehicle stopped next to the canal where both Webster and Spalding got out.

"Spalding later got into the driver seat, drove the vehicle, and ran Webster over, multiple times," police say.

Spalding was booked into jail and faces second-degree murder charges.

The incident remains under investigation.