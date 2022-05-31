Police seize fentanyl pills, cocaine, firearms, cash and a juvenile crocodile in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers seized drugs, firearms, cash and a live juvenile Nile Crocodile from a home near 71st Avenue and Van Buren Street on May 11.

Police say they served a search warrant as part of an investigation that began in late April.

In the home, they found 193,000 M30 fentanyl pills, 855 grams of cocaine, 15 firearms, $65,929 in cash, a Dodge Ram 1500 TRX and a live juvenile Nile Crocodile.

On 5/11 #PHXPDMaryvalePrecinct & #PHXPDSouthMountainPrecinct officers seized a JUVE-Nile Crocodile after the arrest of it’s ADULT owner, 34yo Adrian Valladares. During the search warrant near 71st Ave/Roosevelt various of drugs and firearms were also seized. #GoodPoliceWork pic.twitter.com/EwZZ7Cztft — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 28, 2022

34-year-old Adrian Valladares was arrested in connection to this seizure.

The crocodile was turned over to the Phoenix Herpetological Society.