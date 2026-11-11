Convicted child sex offender captured in Mexico after nearly a decade on the run, returned to Arizona

A convicted child sex offender who spent more than nine years on the run has been captured in Mexico and brought back to Arizona.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 45-year-old Adalberto Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday in Jalisco, Mexico, and is now in the Pima County jail waiting to be sentenced. Authorities say he faces a minimum of 50 years in prison.

Officials say Rodriguez failed to appear for a court hearing in April 2017, which then led to a warrant for his arrest. In August 2023, he was found guilty in absentia of sexual conduct, indecent exposure and continuous sexual abuse of a family member who was under the age of 12 at the time.

Investigators say they found Rodriguez in Mexico, where he was performing in a band and was associated with a music school offering lessons to elementary school students.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.