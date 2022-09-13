Christopher Clements’ first murder trial will begin with opening statements Tuesday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the Christopher Clements murder trial.

Clements will face a jury on charges of killing 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014.

Charges Under Consideration:

Count Four of the Indictment : First Degree Murder , a Class One Felony

First Degree Murder a Class One Felony Count Five of the Indictment: Kidnapping a Minor Under Fifteen, A Dangerous Crime Against Children

The defense plans to call six witnesses including a DNA expert and a cellphone & mapping expert, but prosecution has not released information on the case they are presenting.

The trail is scheduled for 14 court days, ending on or about September 30.

Clements will face a different jury for 6-year-old Isabel Celis' death. That trial is scheduled to start Feb. 2, 2023, and could run through Mar. 3, 2023.