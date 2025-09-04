Crews rescue injured man from 120-foot light pole at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa Fire crews rescued a worker who was injured while changing lights on a light pole in a stadium.

The incident happened at Hohokam Stadium, located at Center Street and Brown Road.

At around 10 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews received a call about a worker who was changing lights when he was struck and received a gash on his head.

WATCH: Helicopter video shows emergency crews helping the worker get on the ground

Due to his injury, the worker didn't feel like he could climb down on his own.

He was stuck on the pole, about 120 feet high.

Crews with the Phoenix, Mesa and Tempe fire departments worked together to get him down safely.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The extent of his injuries is unclear.