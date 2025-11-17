Crews investigating plane down near canal in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Authorities are investigating after a small plane landed in an area near Falcon Field in Mesa on Monday morning.

The incident occurred before 9 a.m. Monday.

Mesa Fire Department officials say unknown issues led to an unplanned landing in a canal area near McKellips Road between Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road.

As the plane was landing along the canal bank, the plane struck a portion of a residential wall, impacting some gas lines and pool equipment.

Crews were called in to assess the damage to the equipment and wall, but no evacuations had to be done in the area.

Officials say two people were on the plane at the time of the incident, and both exited the plane without injury.

No other injuries were reported on the ground.

The investigation is ongoing, and it's unclear what issues the plane experienced.

