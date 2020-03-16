TUSD measures during statewide school closures

TUCSON, Ariz. — In a statement following the statewide closure of schools, Tucson Unified School District Superintendent, Gabriel Trujillo announced the following measures for TUSD during the closure:

*The Tucson Unified School District has passed the 100th day of the school year necessary for the finalization of funding for the 2019-2020 school year.

*This closure includes the immediate closure of the two Infant and Early Learning Centers at Brichta and Shumaker, all athletic practices, fine arts performances, events, games, competitions, rehearsals, and trips associated with our fine & performance arts programs, interscholastic athletic programs, and any extra-curricular activity programming.

*The Governor’s Office has assured Arizona school districts that pay schedules for all district employees will not be disrupted by the closure. Details are forthcoming and will be shared and communicated as soon as we are informed.

*Effective Monday, March 16th through March 27th I am authorizing the option of telecommuting, or working from home, for employees throughout the district wherever possible and at the discretion of the employee’s respective supervisor, manager, or administrator.

*Our district leadership team encourages all Directors, Supervisors, Managers, and Principals to be as flexible as possible with employees wishing to exercise an option to “telecommute” and to set clear expectations for the work to be performed remotely by the employee at home.

*All Directors, Supervisors, Managers, and Principals opting to exercise the option to telecommute are expected to have a clear and concise plan for the management and supervision of work performed by the employees under their supervision.

*This option is in support of the Center for Disease Control and the Pima County Health Department’s joint recommendation for “social distancing” wherever possible. The expectation is that work will be performed from home in all possible circumstances.

*Due to the vital role that our school safety staff, maintenance, custodial, and operations staff members play in defending the district against the advance of COVID-19, the physical attendance of these employees is required.

*Our Operations leadership team will be finalizing a detailed plan for a 2nd week of the comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting of schools and buses throughout the district to commence on Monday, March 23rd.

*Due to the vital role that our food services team members play in making sure that our students’ daily nutritional needs are met, physical attendance of work by all food service employees is required as the telecommute option is not available. Our Food Services team will be crucial in preparing and distributing meals to all students in need throughout the closure, effective Monday, March 23rd.