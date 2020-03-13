San Miguel High School transitions to remote learning, teaching amid COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — San Miguel High School is following the move and transitioning to remote teaching and learning as of March 13.

Families were sent a letter that the transition will allow all students, academic staff, and Corporate Work-Study Program (CWSP) to work from home.

The letter, in part, said "Although there are no reports of COVID-19 within our school community, we have determined through careful reflection on the science and history of pandemics and in consultation with public health advisory bodies that this transition to remote study and work is of critical proactive importance towards ensuring social distancing and self care (including the possibility of self-quarantine as necessary)."

Monday, March 16 and Tuesday March 17 Students have independent home study days and academic staff work on the redevelopment of all lessons for online learning in full. Corporate work-study operations ceases for these two days.

Wednesday, March 18 thru Tuesday April 7 Students and teachers engage in learning remotely via our online learning platform. On their regularly scheduled workdays, students work from home on assigned tasks.

Wednesday, April 8 thru Monday April 13 Easter holidays for the entire San Miguel community.

Tuesday, April 14 Return to on-campus classes for all students and academic staff, and return to corporate work-study sites for all student associates.

San Miguel High School plans to keep the campus open for limited operation, unless otherwise posted.

The school will continue to communicate with students, families, staff and faculty, and corporate work-study program about the latest information.