Restrictions being taken at assisted living facilities

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world and older adults have a higher risk of contracting it.

Ramona Solis and her sister Ana Peralta are the co-owners of the Blue Agave Assisted Living Home.

They say they are not taking any risks.

“We’re asking them to please not come, we are putting restrictions on visitors,” Solis told KGUN9.

Peralta added they have been taking extensive precautions since the flu season hit because they serve older adults.

“The elderly are at a higher risk because their immune systems are more compromised,” said Peralta.

The sisters say even, though their residents and employees are healthy, they ask that everyone practice good hygiene.

“Washing your hands, no cross contamination,” said Solis.

Sherre Weeks, the owner and registered nurse for The Groves Assisted Living Homes, agrees.

“We have masks available in the event that anyone starts coughing when they’re here, we can hand them a mask. We have hand gel. We have gloves available. When we’re cooking in the kitchen, we wear gloves. And we just keep wiping surfaces,” said Weeks.

Call it old fashioned, but Week says the best thing you can do is wash your hands regularly with soap and water...at least for 20 seconds.

“With Corona we’re being more vigilant than normal. The sign on the front door says ‘Are you ill? If yes, please don’t enter. Help us protect our residents.’ And we have one room, in every house, empty so that if someone does get sick, we can isolate them,” Weeks told KGUN9.

There is no doubt Weeks and the Blue Agave sisters are doing all they can to keep residents safe.

“It’s best to be cautious as best as we can be,” said Solis.

Weeks adding this is the time to be on high alert.

“Probably now we’ll be a little more careful. One sniffle and uhoh, we’re gonna get you checked out,” added Weeks.

At the end of the day, all owners say they will do what it takes to keep their residents safe.

“We care about our residents. You know they have a little piece of our heart. So, we would hate for them to get sick or, ah...something especially if it’s something that’s preventable,” said Solis.

A tip they all give is for older adults to stay home and call, Facetime or Skype family members instead of going out and putting themselves at risk.