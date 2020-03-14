Maricopa County confirms 4th presumptively positive COVID-19 case

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Maricopa County Department of Public Health has confirmed the fourth presumptively positive case of COVID-19 in the county Saturday.

Maricopa Health officials say the case is a woman in her 30s, she has been isolated and is recovering at home.

Health officials are investigating to identify the exposure of this case and prevent further spread, according to MCDPH.

This is the twelfth confirmed case of COVID-19. Those cases include; four in Maricopa County, five in Pinal County, two in Pima County, and one in Graham County.

A test is considered "presumptive positive" when a test results positive at a state lab but hasn't been confirmed by the CDC.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says these are the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Symptoms of the virus are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure, according to ADHS. Those under risk of contracting the virus are individuals who have traveled to an area where COVID-19 is spreading or in closes contact with others who may have COVID-19.

If you have developed symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath stay home and call your doctor, ADHS says.