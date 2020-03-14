PUSD: Pima Elementary staff member tested positive for coronavirus

The Pima Unified School District in Graham County says a staff member who was previously exposed to the coronavirus has now tested positive.

It's unclear if this is the 10th case in Arizona announced earlier Friday by the Pima County Health Department, or if this is an additional case that is not reflected in the numbers compiled by the Arizona Department of Health Services. As of Friday night, the AZDHS website did not list any confirmed cases in Graham County.

A statement was posted online by the PUSD Friday:

“The Pima Elementary staff member who had been exposed to Coronavirus has tested positive. A clinic specific for Pima students will be opened to provide testing of symptomatic students early next week in Pima. The clinic will be open at Pima Junior High School Monday, March 16, Tuesday, March 17 and Friday, March 20 from 9am to 3 pm. More information will be provided as soon as it is available.”

The district originally announced Wednesday that Pima Schools would close,after a report of students potentially being exposed to an “unknown illness.”

At that time, the Graham County Health Department helped coordinate a test for a staff member who had been exposed. The district says that test came back positive around 6 p.m. Friday.

A clinic will be open at Pima Junior High School Monday, March 16, March 17 and 20 from 9 a.m. for any Pima students who are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

It’s unclear if any students have been tested or how much time and interaction students had with this staff member.

Pima Elementary is located in southeastern Arizona near Mount Graham.

