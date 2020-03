TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson has placed six hand-washing stations in downtown Tucson in the midst of COVID-19.

City officials say they want to make sure everyone has access to wash their hands and to stay healthy.

There are two stations at Jacome Plaza, two stations at the transportation area, and two stations at El Presidio Plaza.

