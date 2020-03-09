COVID-19 patient was part of Queen Creek school community, AZDHS says

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Arizona school is taking extra precaution after they learned one of the new COVID-19 patients in Arizona was a part of their community.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says one of the two patients announced Saturday in Pinal County was "part of the community" of American Leadership Academy, Ironwood 7-12, in Queen Creek. Health officials didn't say whether that meant the patient was a student, parent, teacher or other staff member.

AZDHS says the risk of transmission at the school is low as the person was not seriously ill, did not visit the campus while ill and has fully recovered.

Nonetheless, the state health department says they have been talking with school administrators about taking extra precaution at the school. That includes cleaning the campus while students are away, establishing new protocols for daily cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and setting up sanitation stations throughout the school for students and staff.

Health officials are also tracking down anyone who was potentially exposed to the virus in the community.

