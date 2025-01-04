Taking action for pets against animal neglect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you feel like your social media feed is flooded with 'missing pet' posts, you're not alone.

The Tucson Action Team is a nonprofit working to help animals fight against animal neglect and cruelty.

“We need to change the culture and the way people feel about dogs,” said the founder of Tucson Action Team, Lara Paris.

“We go into schools and educate. We help people spay and neuter who can’t afford it. We match people with the right dogs. We intervene in abuse cases. Overall we advocate for better laws at the local and state level," Paris said.

Paris explained they made a Facebook group last year in January and since then, over a thousand people have joined the group.

“I feel like we’re their voice. If we’re not here to be their voice, who will be? That’s why there’s a lot of abandoned dogs," said one volunteer, Tanya Gutierrez.

Athena Kehoe

Pets are considered to be personal property. Animal cruelty laws are in place to help protect animals.

“I don’t think dogs are just property by any means and those are some of the laws we’re trying to bring to the legislation," Paris explained.

In Arizona, there is no limit to how many pets you can technically have. Both Paris and Gutierrez expressed concerns about that, especially after a recent animal neglect case that occurred in Three Points in December.

Hence, the Tucson Action Team is working on a permit to prevent people or organizations from having an excess amount of animals to a point where it becomes unhealthy.

"Every day I see missing pet posts online and it's heartbreaking," Gutierrez said, "people need to realize that pets are a responsibility and it's on you to take care of them."

"It's important to look at how people are treating their animals because if they are fine abusing animals, more than likely they're fine abusing people in their life as well," Paris said.

Although it isn't the case in every situation, the National Library of Medicinereports that violence towards animals is a strong predictor that the abuser may inflict violence on humans as well.

About three months ago the nonprofit started offering spay and neuter procedures to dogs for families that needed help affording it. Paris said they have helped over a hundred dogs already.

"We need to look at the people breeding dogs and ask them if they're paying their taxes and utilizing the most safe procedures for their animals," Paris explained.

On Saturday, Jan 25, the nonprofit is hosting a black-and-white bash. Food and drinks will be served and all proceeds will fund their spay and neuter clinics.

You can email tucsonactionteam@gmail.com if you'd like to volunteer or learn more about their upcoming events.

The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) has information on animal ordinances here in Pima County.