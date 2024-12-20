PCSD confirms 91 cats, 2 reptiles confiscated from Three Points non-profit rescue

THREE POINTS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department announced in a press release that 91 cats and two reptiles were saved from a non-profit rescue in Three Points. Four dead cats were also found.

PCSD assisted the Pima Animal Care Center in executing a search warrant in an animal neglect investigation at vicinity of 14000 W. Raindance Rd.

"The animals were observed in poor living conditions and many of the animals listed above needed immediate medical care," PCSD said. "This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this time."