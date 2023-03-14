Road closures and construction in Tucson for the week of March 13

TUCSON, Ariz. — With construction and road closures across the city, here's a look at some of the projects that could affect your daily commute this week.

Valencia Rd. & Old Spanish Trail — Work will begin Wednesday, March 15 to install new pavement markings in preparation for the activation of the traffic signal at the intersection of Valencia and Old Spanish Trail, according to the Pima County Department of Transportation.

Flaggers will be guiding traffic in all directions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This construction is one day only.

E. Fort Lowell Rd. & N. Houghton Rd. — East Fort Lowell Rd. will be closed from the intersection of Houghton Rd. to Avenida de la Colina beginning Wednesday.

The closure is due to road alignment improvements. Fort Lowell Rd. will remain closed in this area until March 31.

Throughout the greater Tucson area— Work is being done to repair and seal cracks in the road at various locations throughout the area this week until March 24. You can find a map of all the locations below.

To report any roads in need of repair, you can reach out to Tucson's Department of Transportation at TDOTConcerns@tucsonaz.gov.

