Local Red Cross volunteer helps Californians recover from recent storms

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — California has seen an immense amount of severe rain, snow and flooding since the start of 2023. The American Red Cross has sent over 400 volunteers to the Golden State to help with relief. At Red Cross of Southern Arizona, a volunteer from Green Valley, AZ has been volunteering in California for weeks.

KGUN 9 has been following Emmet McGuire's volunteer journey through the Southern Arizona Red Cross ever since he left for Florida in September 2022 to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. McGuire was deployed to Fresno, California to help with flooding relief in March 2023— making this his 12th deployment with the Southern Arizona Red Cross.

“There’s two disasters going on now and it won't be long until we're into the hurricane season. Donations are needed. Big time we need help," said McGuire.

About 70,000 people were forced to evacuate in March due severe weather and more than 54,000 people were without power while dealing with major flooding. The state has gotten between 400% and 600% of its average rainfall since Christmas and the southern Sierra Nevada area has recorded its largest snowpack ever — more than 600 inches of snow.

“All the agricultural fields and the high water moving through the rivers here, several rivers that I have seen, is pretty impressive. This is something that I haven't seen in quite a while," said McGuire.

McGuire is just one of the hundreds of Red Cross volunteers that have been deployed for the most recent set of storms to work with local and state officials and ensure people get the assistance they need. Volunteers are desperately needed as weather disasters continue to impact the nation.

To volunteer and be a part of the disaster action team, visit Red Cross of Southern Arizona's website for more information.