Local football players teaming up to raise awareness for suicide prevention

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sa'Kylee Woodard's name was misspelled in an earlier version of this story.

In 2019, Teen Lifeline reported 66 youth lives were lost due to suicide in Arizona.

That is what made four local teen football players take action on their campus’ to make sure no student ever walked alone again.

“I am trying to make change at my school so what I am doing right now is working on a suicide preventation awarness club. Have open arms, a shoulder to cry on because sometimes that’s all that people need in life to get through the tough day that they are going through," said Sa’Kylee Woodard, Canyon Del Oro Football Player.

Sa’Kylee Woodard is a junior at Canyon del Oro and is teaming up with other student athletes from Ironwood Ridge and Salpointe High Schools to help make a difference on and off the football field.

The players were nominated by coaches to influence the campus community on suicide prevention. The nominated athletes are a part of a PSA sucidice prevention campaign through Teen Lifeline Arizona.

“The fact that we have these student athletes who are bringing this message forward and really letting their peers know that it’s ok to ask for help, that goes a really long way." said Morgan Phillips, Prevention Lead at Teen Lifeline

The student athlete's video campaign will be shown on their campus’ in September for suicide prevention awareness month.

For Sa’Kylee, his message is simple.

“Kids like my age, just don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need help and it’s ok you will always be supported no matter what.”

Teen Lifeline is based in Phoenix but serves the entire youth of Arizona, the 24/7 hot line phone number is (602) 248-8336.