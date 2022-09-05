Labor Day job market in Southern Arizona

ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Arizona unemployment rate is at its lowest it's been since the 1970s at 3.3%

The labor force population in Arizona is at 60% in comparison to states like California, Nevada and New Mexico which are sitting at around 65%, with a lot of it due to the pandemic.

“Individuals deciding to not go back into the workforce, retirements, it has put an emphasis on a greater need with the workforce now that we are moving past the pandemic," Rhonda Pina, Deputy Director for Workforce Development in Pima County.

Workforce leaders in Pima County forecast more employer engagement and work-based learning for the remainder of the year.

The local workforce labor market shows that Arizona is home to several fast growing industries like technology, manufacturing, and transportation. For Tech Launch Arizona, the need for technological jobs is not a surprise.

“It's the center of the ecosystem, we have the University of Arizona which is creating a great, highly educated workforce that companies demand and need. That’s when they look to move to a location, that is their number one priority, is the workforce," said Douglas Hockstad, Associate Vice President of Tech Launch Arizona.

The Arizona Commerce Authority shows that Arizona is currently the second fastest state growing in population in the U.S. which is increasing the number of employees, adding over 57,000 workers this past year. Texas sits at number one for the fastest growing state in population.

Pima County One Stop is a resource that is there to help those who may want to get back in the workforce or just need help on where to start.

“We try to align the participants that come in to align them with the resources that they need to help with potential barriers and we also help them to try and find a career where it’s going to align with long term employment," said Rhonda Pina, Deputy Director for Workforce Development in Pima County.

For job assistance through Pima County One Stop click here for more information.

For a look at the labor market across Arizona click here for more information.