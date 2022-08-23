Banner and Kino College create medical training partnership

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN). — Banner University of Medicine and Kino College created the medical training partnership to give students direct access to a career in health care.

The nine month program will have smaller sized classes so that way students can get one-on-one training.

The directors’ goal for students is to have them enter the medical career field prepared with enough experience to hit the ground running, which will set them apart from other medical students.

“I go to a doctor and low and behold here are some of my graduates who are attending to me and that’s very very exciting. I know their skills, I know what they can do and I am very confident to put my health care in their hands," said Dennis Wilson, Executive Director at Kino College

Kino College is currently recruiting students to start with classes beginning September 12.

