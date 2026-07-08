City of Flagstaff says ICE has secured office space in effort to expand enforcement

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The City of Flagstaff says ICE has secured office space to expand enforcement efforts in the area.

On Tuesday, the city announced it received confirmation from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations that the agency secured office space.

ICE tells the City that the purpose of the Flagstaff Sub-Office is to expand enforcement efforts in the state of Arizona.

The City has not received any additional details, including the timing or scope of planned operations.

Officials say, so far, no request has been made by ICE to use City property.

According to a news release, if the City does receive a request, the City Manager will act in accordance with the recently established Directive on the Use of City Property.

Community members are reminded that they can report any concerning activity they may see involving federal agencies by visiting the secure portal by clicking here.