Child in extremely critical condition after incident at Arizona Biltmore Resort

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire officials say a child is in extremely critical condition after an incident Wednesday morning at the Arizona Biltmore Resort.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene near 24th Street and Camelback Road before 9 a.m. for reports of an injured child.

Officials say an 8-year-old boy suffered a serious head injury after a large concrete or cement object landed on him.

Video from the scene appears to show a large statue that had fallen over and broken into pieces, surrounded by police tape. Firefighters believe the statue may have fallen on the child but the investigation remains ongoing.

Phoenix police say no foul play is suspected at this time.