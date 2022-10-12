CDC: It's time to get vaccinations to prepare for flu season

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Health officials say this could be one of the worst flu seasons as only 49% of U.S. adults plan to get the flu shot compared to 57% in 2021, according to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

According to the CDC, the best time to get a flu shot is before the flu starts spreading in your community, which is usually before the end of October.

“We are going to be seeing more flu activity this year. The last couple flu seasons have been light because people have been social distancing, masking, and a lot of those interventions are starting to fade away— so we are anticipating seeing more flu activity," Crystal Rambaud, Pima County Health Department

Antibodies to fight the flu take about two weeks after the initial shot to develop. Pima County Health Department recommends that anyone older than 6 months should get a flu shot every year.

Especially if you are older than 65, or if you have pre-existing health conditions that put you at risk of getting sick.

Local doctors want patients to know that getting the COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the same time as the flu shot is OK. The side effects are minimal.

“The only difficulty with this is that you run between 8-11 percent chance of having a few more side effects from the vaccines. Such as body aches, headaches, maybe a low grade temp, and just feeling kind of tired if you get both at the same time. You increase your risk," said Robert Mutterperl, Physician Provider for P3 Health Partners.

The Pima County Health Department offers immunizations for both children and adults. They want to remind community members of the healthy steps to prevent the flu like washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into something, don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth and remain distant if you are feeling sick.

Most people in Pima County, even those without insurance, can get a free flu shot at the three local clinics, the Theresa Lee Public Health Clinic, as well as the North and East office. Click here for clinic hours near you.

If you go to commercial pharmacies like Walmart, CVS or Walgreens to get the flu shot, you will need to have your insurance card. If you don’t have insurance, is $35.