Candy inflation impacting how families celebrate Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Halloween is creeping up on us but candy prices are up 13.1% compared to this time last year. That's according to the most recent Consumer Price Index Report from September.

For James Moriset and his family, Halloween is one of their favorite holidays.

But their home isn’t bringing as many kids around as they’d like.

“Some years it’s more depressing than others because we don’t get the kids,” said Moriset.

This year they were hoping to get more to come by. They even added their home to the NextDoor App’s “Treat Map.” But with the rise in candy prices, they might not be able to give out as much candy as they’d like.

“Compared to all the other years, it’s gone up quite a bit. Normally we get a couple bags, this year it’s only two bags. And that’s not even the good candies either, the ones that I want,” he said.

He said they usually have more decorations, but “this year, with all that’s happening, the inflation and everything we’re doing bare minimum.”

Still, he hopes they can give what they can to the families that stop by.

For those of you who plan on handing out candy, deal experts recommend combining a store coupon and digital coupon at your local drug store for the best price.