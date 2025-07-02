Waffle House ends egg surcharge as bird flu-induced shortage subsides

Waffle House has a welcome announcement for millions of customers: The iconic diner is dropping its 50-cent egg surcharge.

The fee was added in February due to rising egg prices amid a bird flu outbreak. But after months of surging egg prices, they fell 12.7% in April, and the USDA reported that a dozen large eggs now cost less than $3.

The chain operates more than 2,000 restaurants in 25 states.

Waffle House wasn't the only chain to implement an egg surcharge. Denny's also added a surcharge to some products in February.

The bird flu outbreak also forced some grocery stores to limit how many eggs customers could buy at once. Signs posted at a Costco location in Ohio limited customers to three cartons of eggs. Trader Joe's limited customers to one carton of a dozen eggs at their store locations.