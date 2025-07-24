Drink Poppi? You may be entitled to money from a class action settlement over its health claims

If you've purchased Poppi beverages within the past five years, you may be entitled to some cash back.

Poppi's former owner, VNGR Beverage LLC, has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit filed last year that claimed the drink is not as "gut healthy" as it advertised itself to be.

According to court records, the beverage brand did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement, but it will dish out nearly $9 million in payments to the public.

Consumers who purchased Poppi between January 23, 2020 and July 18, 2025 are entitled to file a claim and may be eligible for a payment. You can submit a claim online through poppisettlement.com by Sept. 26.

Anyone who submits an approved claim and has proof of purchase may be entitled to the following amounts:



75 cents per single can

$3 per four-pack

$6 per eight-pack

$9 per 12- or 15-pack

If you submit a claim without a valid proof of purchase, you may get a maximum of $16.

Kristin Cobbs of San Francisco filed the class action lawsuit in May 2024 on behalf of herself and other Poppi consumers of Poppi, claiming that the amount of prebiotics in a can of the sparkling juice drink doesn't "cause meaningful gut health benefits."

“Accordingly, a consumer would need to drink more than four Poppi sodas in a day to realize any potential health benefits from its prebiotic fiber. However, even if a consumer were to do this, Poppi’s high sugar content would offset most, if not all, of these purported gut health benefits,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit also cites studies that show consuming too much agave inulin — the type of prebiotic found in Poppi — can actually have adverse health effects, particularly on someone who has preexisting digestive issues.

In a previous statement provided to Scripps News last year, Poppi said it stood behind its products and believed the lawsuit was "baseless."

PepsiCo acquired the Poppi brand earlier this year for $1.95 billion.

