Amazon expands holiday return window; here's what items are excluded from the policy

Shoppers will have extra time to return gifts this holiday season as Amazon expands its return window to make shopping online “as seamless and worry-free as possible.”

According to the Seattle-based company’s website, “most items” purchased through Dec. 31 can be returned through Jan. 31 of next year. Some exceptions apply, including Apple-brand products, which must be returned by Jan. 15, 2026.

“Most items can be returned for a refund or replacement/exchange within 30 days of delivery as long as they are in original or unused condition,” Amazon said in a statement. “For eligible items, you can enjoy free returns at many locations near you. For information on an item’s return eligibility, please check the product detail page before placing your order. After placing an order, you can find relevant information on an item’s return eligibility in your Order History.”

RELATED STORY | Why shoppers may see fewer deals this holiday shopping season

Some items Amazon says can’t be returned include:



Perishables

Products that may pose potential health and safety risks once sold

Products with shipping restrictions

Customized products made specifically for you

Redeemable products

Amazon Pharmacy products

Pet medication products

Certain digital products

Automobiles

“Additionally, products listed as ‘Final Sale’ are non-returnable and non-refundable, including trading card games, specific discounted items, and items sold in the Amazon Haul store that are $3 and less,” the company stated.