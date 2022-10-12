Watch Now
Burglary suspects sought after ramming Pinal County deputy vehicles, leading to shooting

PCSO deputy fired at the suspects after their patrol cars were rammed
Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who reportedly fled after ramming deputy vehicles, leading to a shooting.
PCSO burglary OIS suspects
Posted at 11:36 AM, Oct 12, 2022
2022-10-12

FLORENCE, AZ — Pinal County deputies were involved in a shooting with burglary suspects early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on E. Desert Hills Road near Florence.

Deputies reportedly responded to the call and the suspects started to flee the scene in a vehicle. The suspects then rammed two Pinal County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and one of the deputies fired at the suspects.

PCSO says two suspects left the area and have not been located. It’s unknown if either of the suspects was injured during the shooting.

PCSO says one of the suspects is described as a white man with long curly hair and facial hair, glasses, a dark-colored hat, and jeans.

The second suspect is a bald white man with a long-sleeve shirt and jeans.

PCSO burglary suspects

Deputies say they are considered armed and dangerous.

One person of interest has been identified by PCSO as 61-year-old Michael Anthony.

Please call 520-866-5111 to report any suspicious activity, or 911 in an emergency.

