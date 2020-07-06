Broadway star Nick Cordero dies months after contracting coronavirus, wife says

Broadway star Nick Cordero died months after contracting coronavirus, his wife said Sunday.

"God has another angel in heaven now," Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

Cordero's right leg was amputated and he was in a coma because of coronavirus.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere," Kloots wrote. "My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Cordero entered the intensive case unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31.

He had roles on Broadway in “Bullets Over Broadway,” “Waitress” and “A Bronx Tale.”