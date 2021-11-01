Tucson teen raises awareness of breast cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. — "I fight for people that still are not here today and fight for people like me that have a high chance of getting breast cancer.”

A fight that is personal for 16-year-old Alyssa Diaz.

"Basically, my grandmother on my dad’s side was diagnosed on and off from the time I was born to the time I was about 12," said Diaz.

Alyssa says her grandmother was one of the strongest women she’s known.

"When she passed away, it was her fourth time battling breast cancer and unfortunately it had spread to her whole body and her lungs," said Diaz.

Her own chances of getting breast cancer are high.

"My chances of getting breast cancer are 85% at least," said Diaz.

And that’s one of the reasons, she’s a big advocate for change at such a young age.

"When I was 13, I started my platform #believeinacureforcancer where I want to advocate , educate, and participate in spreading cancer awareness," said Diaz.

"I’ve done a lot of relay for life stuff. I’ve been to Conquer Cancer. I was the youth ambassador for Tucson, Arizona," said Diaz.

Alyssa also hosted a breast cancer survivors photo shoot to pamper them and make them feel beautiful.

"We got them all dolled up, got them dressed up, and took pictures to make them feel as pretty as they are on the inside too," said Diaz.