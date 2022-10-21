Knitted Knockers offers free handmade breast prosthetic for women

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and KGUN 9 is showcasing survivors and organizations that are helping women with cancer.

Dale Arriaga, a breast cancer survivor, decided she wanted to help others like her, by joining a non-profit that helps with prosthetics.

"In 2008, I had breast cancer. I had to have a double mastectomy. I have three sisters. We've all had double mastectomies and cancer," Arriaga said.

She says she then looked into the market of prosthetics.

"So I could not wear the silicone they were heavy," Arriaga said. "They broke me out. I could not wear them. So a lady at church told me about these, I ordered a pair. They're free. They came and it was like heaven. They weigh nothing. You can wash them in the wash machine unlike the silicone, they don't cost $250. They're free. And so I said, I gotta get involved. And I said, I'll be the state provider."

Since 2017, she has led a group of volunteers and has given out over 2,000 Knitted Knockers. Knitted Knockers are a knitted prosthetic that can be easily washed and sized down or up.

"To see women at my events that I do," Arriaga said. "I've had women go in the bathroom and put them on and come out crying."

Knitted Knockers are made out of cotton material and are ready to use immediately.

"You can wear them right after surgery," Arriaga said. "You don't have to wait six months and there are women who won't go out in public for six months."

For women who want to go swimming they even have Knitted Knockers made out of acrylic material.

"We tell people they will float. So we do tell people put maybe a fishing hook in them or sew them into your bathing suit," Arriaga said. "You can buy a mastectomy bathing suit that does have pockets."

For more information on how you can help sponsor Knitted Knockers or would like to order a pair, visit the Knitted Knockers website.