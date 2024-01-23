Watch Now
Breaking News and Alerts

Actions

TRAFFIC DELAY: Crash on I-10 near Grant Road involving AMR ambulance

I-10 crash
Brooke Chau, KGUN9
I-10 crash
Posted at 5:41 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 08:52:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department say an AMR ambulance and another car were involved in a crash near I-10 between Miracle Mile and Grant Road just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Two paramedics in the ambulance and the driver of the car are in critical condition.

UPDATE 6:52am the car was traveling the wrong way on I-10 near milepost 258 westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Stay with KGUN9 for updates.

——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood