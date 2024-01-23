TRAFFIC DELAY: Crash on I-10 near Grant Road involving AMR ambulance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department say an AMR ambulance and another car were involved in a crash near I-10 between Miracle Mile and Grant Road just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Two paramedics in the ambulance and the driver of the car are in critical condition.

UPDATE 6:52am the car was traveling the wrong way on I-10 near milepost 258 westbound in the eastbound lanes.

