Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsBorder Watch

Actions

WATCH: Congressional delegation touring Arizona-Sonora border near Douglas Wednesday

Border wall generic
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CNN
<p>The wall along the southern border of the United States where it meets Mexico.</p>
Border wall generic
Posted at 9:47 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 13:00:29-04

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Senators and Congressmen from around the country are on the U.S. - Mexico border in Cochise County this morning, and will hold a roundtable on the border crisis at 10 a.m.

KGUN 9 will livestream the border roundtable here at 10 a.m.

Included in the border tour, the officials will visit the Raul Castro Port of Entry in Douglas, Ariz.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels will add local perspectives to the discussion, joined by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D), U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and U.S. Representatives Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.), Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), and David Valadeo (R-Calif.).

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE