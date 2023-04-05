WATCH: Congressional delegation touring Arizona-Sonora border near Douglas Wednesday

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Senators and Congressmen from around the country are on the U.S. - Mexico border in Cochise County this morning, and will hold a roundtable on the border crisis at 10 a.m.

Included in the border tour, the officials will visit the Raul Castro Port of Entry in Douglas, Ariz.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels will add local perspectives to the discussion, joined by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D), U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and U.S. Representatives Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.), Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), and David Valadeo (R-Calif.).

