US citizen arrested at border in western Arizona after border agents catch child smuggling attempt, CBP says

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that officers at the Area Port of San Luis uncovered an alleged child smuggling attempt involving two minors and arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection with the failed attempt.

On August 29 officers encountered a female U.S. citizen who presented U.S. birth certificates for the two minor children in her vehicle. Officers referred the travelers to secondary for further inspection.

During the examination, the woman stated to CBP officers that the children were family members.

Officers soon discovered there was no family relationship between the woman and the 11 and eight year olds.

The birth certificates, while legitimate, did not belong to the children. The minors were found out to be Mexican citizens and did not possess valid entry documents.

The children let officers know that they were given sleep sedatives to assist in evading detection.

“Our CBP officers prevented this child smuggling attempt utilizing their experience and inspectional skills,” said Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis. “CBP remains committed to upholding our U.S. immigration laws.”

CBP officers arrested the woman for alleged violation of U.S. immigration law and seized the vehicle.