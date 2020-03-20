US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mexico and the U.S. have announced plans to sharply limit travel over their busy shared border as they try to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard say their governments agreed to prohibit recreational and tourist travel.

It's similar to the restrictions put in place earlier this week along the U.S. and Canadian border.

There would be no ban on people traveling for work or other essential activities and there would be no halt to commercial traffic.

The restrictions take effect at midnight Friday.

The U.S., Mexico and Canada also worked out an agreement to immediately return people trying to illegally cross the borders due to the potential health risk of detaining migrants