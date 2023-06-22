U.S. Customs and Border Protection releases May report

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released its May 2023 Operational Statistics Report. It also includes data from U.S. Border Patrol.

Over the month of May, U.S. Border Patrol encountered 169,244 individuals between ports of entry along the Southwest border, a decrease of 25% from May 2022. CBP's total encounters over the month stands at 204,561, a decrease of 15% from May of last year.

The 204,561 figure includes 28,696 individuals with CBP One appointments.

The report also breaks down the 169,244 encounters made by U.S. Border Patrol agents, prior to and following the lifting of Title 42 on May 11.

From May 1 to May 11, USBP agents encountered 98,850 individuals between ports of entry. From the lifting of Title 42 at 11:59 p.m. ET on May 11 to May 31, agents reported 70,394 encounters.

