TUSD superintendent talks about President Trump’s immigration policies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At the Tucson Unified School District’s governing board meeting on Tuesday, superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo talked about how the district is reacting to President Trump’s immigration orders. He said the district is expecting a few things out of law enforcement.

Some of the things he said they’re expecting are a warrant, credentials and identification to come onto school property. He also said they would need those things to request any information on immigration status.

Trujillo explained at the board meeting that the district has a legal right to do that and that it would apply to any agencies like TPD and ICE.

In order to give law enforcement information on immigration status, he said the district would need a warrant.

Trujillo said he respect’s law enforcement’s role and knows it’s the district’s place to not break the law. He also expects law enforcement officers are going to be talking with the district if they take any action and expects them to act lawfully.

Trujillo cited a supreme court decision from the 1980s called Plyler v. Doe that says states can’t deny students a free public education because of their immigration status.

Trujillo also said that the governing board has a policy that does not let school personnel say anything about anybody’s immigration status.

Trujillo will be addressing the media on Wednesday at a press conference. Stick with KGUN9 News for our continuing coverage.